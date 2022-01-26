Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Holdings Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

