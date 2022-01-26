Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 197,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

