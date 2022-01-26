Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on COLB. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

