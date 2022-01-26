Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $741,526.37

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $741,526.37 and approximately $73.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,125.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00800720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00246545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004034 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

