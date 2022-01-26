Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLPBY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,055.67.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

