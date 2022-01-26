Collective Price Tops $0.29 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Collective has a market capitalization of $75,371.94 and $14.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded 59.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

