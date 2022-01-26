Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $372.45.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $162.51 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $187,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,798,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,665,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

