Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
COIN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $372.45.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $162.51 and a 52 week high of $429.54.
In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 over the last three months.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $187,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,798,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,665,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
