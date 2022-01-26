Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases 383,223 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,223 shares during the period. Cartesian Growth accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Cartesian Growth worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $9,660,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $2,514,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

GLBL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,067. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

