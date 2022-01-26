Cohanzick Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 74,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,085. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

