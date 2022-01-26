Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 299,640 Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 299,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,022. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

