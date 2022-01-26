Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

