CNA Financial Corp Takes Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Switch by 132,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

