CNA Financial Corp Makes New $425,000 Investment in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,946,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,321,000.

Get Amplitude alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Amplitude stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Amplitude Inc has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.