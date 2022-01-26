CNA Financial Corp Has $311,000 Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of BYSI opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.86. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.