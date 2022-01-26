CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.59. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 226.50 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 559 ($7.54).

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740 ($45,520.78). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 259 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £642.32 ($866.59).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

