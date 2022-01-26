ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

