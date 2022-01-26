ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 77.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

