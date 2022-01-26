Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

