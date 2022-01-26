Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

CRXT opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.