City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

CHCO traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.61. City has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in City by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in City by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

