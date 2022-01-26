Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

