Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

PANW stock opened at $475.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.65 and a 200-day moving average of $480.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

