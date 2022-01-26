Citigroup Inc. Sells 70,651 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,651 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

