Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,391 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,701,000 after acquiring an additional 963,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after acquiring an additional 434,087 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,325,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

