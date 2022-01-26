Citigroup Downgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Neutral

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.50. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

