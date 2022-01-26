CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.57. 892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

