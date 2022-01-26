Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,340 shares of company stock worth $12,270,432.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 362,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,548,973. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

