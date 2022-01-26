Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.51. The company had a trading volume of 69,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,177. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $192.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

