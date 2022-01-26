Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $11.85 on Wednesday, reaching $240.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,108. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of -109.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,267 shares of company stock worth $23,835,742. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

