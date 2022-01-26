Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

