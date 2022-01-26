Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $246.42. 49,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day moving average is $229.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

