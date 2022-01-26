Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 578,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,431,691. The company has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.