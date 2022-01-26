Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.89. 255,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.