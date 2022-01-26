Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cintas were worth $489,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cintas by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $384.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

