CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.00. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

