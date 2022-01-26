CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBF opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.87) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

