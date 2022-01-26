CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,224 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.69. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

