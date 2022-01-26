CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $63,000 Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNGO stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $592.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. Equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

