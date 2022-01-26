CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $203,000 in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $19,261,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $857,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of BHG stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.