CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American National Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,905,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American National Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 61,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT opened at $188.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.57. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $195.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.