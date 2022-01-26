CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 37.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAC opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

