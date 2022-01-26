CI Investments Inc. Takes $151,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after acquiring an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

