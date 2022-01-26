CI Investments Inc. Sells 129,386 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129,386 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

