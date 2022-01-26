CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

