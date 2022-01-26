CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 167.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after buying an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unilever by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,624,000 after buying an additional 374,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

