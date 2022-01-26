CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 995 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QGEN opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

