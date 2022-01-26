CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 291 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $4,263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 250.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

