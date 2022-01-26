Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Shares Gap Down to $101.63

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.63, but opened at $99.41. Church & Dwight shares last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 15,995 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

