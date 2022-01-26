Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 11,321 Shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP reduced its position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 51.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FRWAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

