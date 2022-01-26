Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL opened at $317.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.58. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.48 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.